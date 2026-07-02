Onimusha: Way of the Sword is launching three weeks earlier than expected

HQ

Something had to give, this was a certainty. Launching Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Silent Hill: Townfall, Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush, and Control Resonant all on the same date on September 24 (September 25 for Onimusha's sake) wasn't going to end well for the four games, as consumers simply would not be able to give each title the love it deserves.

With this being said, it no doubt comes off as a bit of a relief that Capcom is bowing to the pressure and has now decided to change the release date of Onimusha: Way of the Sword. But we're not talking about a delay, as rather the game's launch date has been pulled forward three weeks to September 4.

As this is happening, Capcom has announced that the already affirmed early-adopter bonuses will still be available up until the previous release date, and likewise this will be addressed in an update to the demo of the game, with no new content being added to the demo at that time.

Also, Capcom affirms that Onimusha: Way of the Sword will get a physical disc, so that's a positive considering recent events...