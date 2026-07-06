One More Level has ideas for Ghostrunner 3

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Ghostrunner 3 may not be anywhere close by right now, but apparently the developers at One More Level have a few ideas for either a conclusive end to the story of Jack Ghostrunner, or a spinoff set in the same universe.

One More Level's CEO and studio head Szymon Bryła explained that even though some cool ideas could be brought about quite quickly, at the end of the day the decision to make Ghostrunner 3 is up to the publisher.

"It would be awesome, we would probably even have a few ideas for a worthy conclusion to the trilogy or a spin-off. However, even though we as One More Level are the creators of this brand, the final decision lies with 505 Games, which owns the rights to this IP," he told Insider Gaming.

Valor Mortis is One More Level's current priority. Releasing this October, it'll have some of the fast-paced combat we know from the Ghostrunner games, but its world is entirely different. If it's a major hit, perhaps it pushes Ghostrunner 3 even further down the line, but One More Level is usually fairly quick to reveal and release its latest games, considering the sequel to Ghostrunner dropped 3 years ago.