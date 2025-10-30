Olympus and movement to see changes in Apex Legends' 27th season

HQ

If you're still a routine Apex Legends player you might be interested in knowing what Respawn has in store for the upcoming 27th season of the game known as Amped. In a nutshell, the season will focus on updating the Olympus map, tweaking a few characters, adjusting movement, and providing new weapon options as well.

Starting with Olympus, we can expect a reworked map that has supposedly been rebuilt for better flow. There will be four new points-of-interest (Somers University, Gravity Engine, Stabilizer, Dockyard), and these will each combine to make the map offer more elevated gameplay and safer positioning options too.

Moving over to the characters, Valkyrie is seeing adjustments that include giving her VTOL Jets a speed boost and a massive decrease in recharge time that is supposed to be three-times faster. She even has a shorter takeoff time for Skyward Dive, and her Swarm now deals zero self-damage, has no height restrictions, and activates movement passives when hitting enemies.

Similarly, Rampart is getting an improved Amped Cover that evolves with gameplay, and her walls gain health as Evo level increases throughout a match too, even granting speed boosts and a roof for added protection.

Shifting to weapons, the big new addition is the Double Tap Hop Up that increases close-quarters damage on the Alternator by enabling you to fire both barrels at once, which will seemingly make the gun a handful at longer distances.

The movement tweaks include the inclusion of a Mantle Boost move that offers players forward movement boosts when climbing up walls or ledges. This is while the Trident becomes more impactful as a battering ram with improved collision and dedicated vehicle health too.

Lastly, on top of a new Battle Pass for players to unlock and complete, the Wildcard mode is being adjusted with a new Olympus map, a Mythic R-99 variant weapon that uses Valkyrie's Missile Swarm ability for added effect, and a speed-boosting Wild Card upgrade called Burning Rubber that leaves a flaming trial in your wake as you zoom around. Essentially, if you're looking for lightning-fast and thrilling action, don't miss this new variant of Wildcard between November 18 and December 16 and known as the Supersonic Event.