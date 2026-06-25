LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Star Fox
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      Fortnite

      Olivia Rodrigo will be debuting in Fortnite later today

      The latest pop star to join the wider Fortnite universe has been confirmed.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      FORTNITE - Minty Legends Packn +1000 V-Bucks Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S (WW)

      FORTNITE - Minty Legends Packn +1000 V-Bucks Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S (WW)

      From 5.99 GBP at 17 stores
      See price

      Advertisement in partnership with PriceRunner

      HQ

      Fortnite has introduced all manner of crossovers and events over the years, not least including major pop stars and musicians. We've seen Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Eminem, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Sabrina Carpenter, the list is incredibly, insanely long in fact. We now know of another pop star who is joining these ranks.

      Epic Games has confirmed that Olivia Rodrigo is joining Fortnite as part of the latest collaboration for the game. We're told that this includes two Icons Series skins for players to wear in-game (the Sour and Lover Girl skins), plus Good 4 U and Maggots for Brains emotes, three new Jam Tracks (Drop Dead, Maggots for Brains, and Deja Vu), and two Back Bling options as well (Butterfly Wings and Flammable Sticker Collection).

      Fortnite

      This is then also on top of Olivia Rodrigo appearing as an NPC in battle royale, where if you jam near her, you will unlock the Heart Locket spray and loading screen. Likewise, for Festival Karaoke, six Jam Tracks will be on offer.

      Check out this crossover announcement below.

      HQ

      Related texts

      0
      He-Man is about to join Fortnite

      He-Man is about to join Fortnite
      NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

      We all knew it would happen sooner or later, but now it is officially confirmed, even though we don't know when he'll arrive.



      Loading next content