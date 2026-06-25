Olivia Rodrigo will be debuting in Fortnite later today

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Fortnite has introduced all manner of crossovers and events over the years, not least including major pop stars and musicians. We've seen Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Eminem, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Sabrina Carpenter, the list is incredibly, insanely long in fact. We now know of another pop star who is joining these ranks.

Epic Games has confirmed that Olivia Rodrigo is joining Fortnite as part of the latest collaboration for the game. We're told that this includes two Icons Series skins for players to wear in-game (the Sour and Lover Girl skins), plus Good 4 U and Maggots for Brains emotes, three new Jam Tracks (Drop Dead, Maggots for Brains, and Deja Vu), and two Back Bling options as well (Butterfly Wings and Flammable Sticker Collection).

This is then also on top of Olivia Rodrigo appearing as an NPC in battle royale, where if you jam near her, you will unlock the Heart Locket spray and loading screen. Likewise, for Festival Karaoke, six Jam Tracks will be on offer.

Check out this crossover announcement below.