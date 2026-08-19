Olivia Cooke's Sid finally returns in trailer for Slow Horses' sixth season

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When considering it's now on its sixth season, with a seventh already greenlit, and when adding to this equation a new season has tended to come out every year for the past few years too, it's hard to regard Slow Horses as anything other than Apple TV's most successful television series to date.

The espionage drama show based on author Mick Herron's books has been airing for several years at this point, and there's no sign of it slowing down. The next round of episodes are also on the horizon too, as the sixth season will be premiering on the streaming platform from September 16, and now the first full trailer for this return has arrived and featured some surprising reveals.

On top of the Slow Horses of the past now dropping like flies after being targeted by assassins for some reason, this trailer also confirms Olivia Cooke's Sid is returning as stepping away from the show after Season 1. In fact, the events of Season 1 suggested Sid was dead and would never return, but clearly not, meaning a key reunion is on the cards between the character and Jack Lowden's River Cartwright.

Otherwise, expect more from Gary Oldman's iconic Jackson Lamb as he works to protect his team from a threat he doesn't yet understand, all of which you can get an early teaser about in the trailer for the next round of episodes below.

Are you looking forward to more Slow Horses?