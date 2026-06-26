Oleksandr Usyk announces he vacates all his heavyweight belts but still has "the last dance"

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Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, unbeaten at 39 years old after 25 professional wins, has surprised fans by announcing he is vacating all his world champion belts, the World Boxing Association (WBA) 'super' belt, World Boxing Council (WBC) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) belts, a decision that will open new opportunities to him.

"This is a well-considered decision that I am confident will open new opportunities for me. This is not the end of the story. The continuation lies ahead", Usyk posted on a social media video, explaining he want to put them available so the guys next in line can take them, confirming he is not retiring yet and he still has "one last dance".

Usyk's last fight was a stoppage victory against kickboxer Rico Verhoeven in Egypt one month ago, a controversial fight because he put his WBC heavyweight belt on the line with a kickboxing legend but inexperienced boxer (Verhoeven would have not been eligible to win his WBA super belt, and IBF did not sanction its belt in the match).