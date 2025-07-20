Oleksander Usyk becomes undisputed heavyweight champion after knocking down Dubois

HQ

Oleksandr Usyk has successfully defended his heavyweight titles by defeating Daniel Dubois a second time, and this time Dubois will not be able to say he was robbed, as he bit the dust in the fifth round: a win by KO in the fifth round. Usyk, 38-years-old Ukranian boxer, maintained his status as undisputed heavyweight champion.

It took place in a boxing evening at Wembley Stadium in London, with Daniel Dubois, 27, from London, England, being hailed by 90,000 fans. However, he was not enough against Usyk: the last time they fought was in 2023, and Dubois also lost by KO. After this fight, Usyk maintained his WBA, WBO and WBC belts and added IBF's title from Dubois.

Oleksander Usyk, as one of, if not the most renowned sportsman from Ukraine, has often spoke about the war, criticising Donald Trump for his failed attempts to end the war with Russia -even inviting him to his house to see the reality of the war-. "Nothing is next. It's enough, next, I don't know. I want to rest", Usyk said. "My family, my wife, my children, I want to rest now. Two or three months, I want to just rest."