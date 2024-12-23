Daniel Dubois challenges Oleksandr Usyk for a "revenge for the robbery last time"

HQ

Daniel Dubois, International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight curreny title holder, crashed an interview with Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday, after the Ukranian beat Tyson Fury 116-112 in a defence for his other heavyweight titles.

"Usyk! I want my revenge. I want my revenge Usyk", said Dubois, grabbing the mic. "Well done on tonight, God bless. I want my revenge for the robbery last time. Let's get it. Let's go.

"Where's Frank? Make it happen."

Usyk later said to the press that "yeah, no problem, I am ready. Now I wanna (go) back home, a little bit of rest, and I'm ready", as reported by Eurosport.

Dubois lost to Usyk in August 2023, in a title consolidation bout for Dubois, who was the WBA (regular) heavyweight champion at the time, against Usyk, who then had the unified champion: WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO.

Why does Daniel Dubois think his defeat against Usyk was a robbery?

The Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, that took place in Poland, was a victory for knockout by Usyk, who was (and still is) undefeated after 20 fights at the time, while causing Dubois his second defeat.

It was controversial because, in the fight round, Dubois landed a punch on the beltline to Usyk, dropping him to the canvas. It was deemed as a low blow and he was given the standard five minutes to recover. Usyk took three minutes and forty five seconds, despite the referee urging him to take more time.

Usyk then knocked down Dubois in the ninth round. Stats also would have given the victory to Usyk, as he had landed more punches than Dubois in every round. However, some experts think Dubois low blow should have been a legal punch, and therefore Dubois should have won by KO.