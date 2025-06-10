Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk asks Trump to secretly come to Ukraine: "He should be responsible for his words"

HQ

Ukranian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, world heavyweight champion (with the WBC, WBA and WBO belts), one of the most respected voices in the sport that still punches hard at 38, chose not to stay in the sidelines of what's happening in his country, and sent a message to president Donald Trump on CNN.

In his presidential campaign, Trump promised to end the war in Ukrain in 24 hours. That has certainly not happened, with bombs and drones striking Kyiv and Odesa as I write this and Putin distancing with Trump after the US president said Putin had gone "absolutely crazy".

"He should be responsible for the words he said", Usyk said. "He said that in a month or a day, he would stop this war. He is not responsible for his words. Why does he speak?", saying that he should go to Ukrain to see the reality for himself.

"I will give him my home and my security guards. I will ensure his complete safety. Let him live in my house for a week and see how rockets fly over it and how people live in Ukraine. Let him come and live for a week, not just one day, but let him come secretly so that no one knows he has arrived", so that Russia doesn't stop its attacks, he added.

"And when he comes secretly, let him live somewhere Obolon or Troyeshchyna (Kyiv districts), where houses, residential buildings are being bombed. ... Then he will understand what is happening".

Usyk could become undisputed heavyweight champion in July

Usyk, who joined the Ukranian Defense Forces when the war started but later resumed his boxing career, urged by his comrades as he is the biggest Ukranian sport personality, will fight next against Daniel Dubois, holding IBG heavyweight title, on July 19: if Usyk wins, he will become undisputed heavyweight champion for a second time.