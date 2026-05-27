Oklahoma City Thunder beat Spurs, are one win away for consecutive NBA Finals

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The New York Knicks, who thrashed the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 and won 4-0 the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, are closely following the brutal play-off series between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

After being 2-2 in the first four matches, with each team winning once at home and once away, the defending NBA Champions Oklahoma City Thunder dealt a blow last night as they beat San Antonio Spurs 127-114 on Game 5, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Thunder scoring 32 points despite a slow start, and Victor Wembanyama for the Spurs only scoring 20 points and six rebounds, 18 rebounds in the last three games, after averaging 20.5 rebounds per game in the first two games of the series.

Oklahoma are now one win away for the Division title and the NBA Final. San Antonio Spurs will hope to level again the series with a home win on Thursday (Friday May 29 at 2:30 AM CEST), but the Thunder have home court advantage in an eventual Game 7 on Saturday.