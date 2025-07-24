OG and Paws Gaming eliminated from Honor of Kings World Cup

HQ

One of the next events that will come to a close at the Esports World Cup is the Honor of Kings World Cup, a tournament that is in its final playoff stages. As of yesterday, eight teams were left in action, but already this has been reduced to six, as two squads have been eliminated following half of the quarterfinals wrapping up.

Yesterday, Nova Esports battered OG and Twisted Minds managed to edge past Paws Gaming, meaning both OG and Paws have been knocked out of the tournament. Nova and Twisted Minds have advanced to the semi-finals, wherein they await the winners of the other two quarterfinals that are happening today. These matches will see the following facing off.



TT Global vs. Team Vitality



AG Super Play vs. Alpha7 Esports



The winner of this event will be decided on July 26.