Obsidian Entertainment celebrates 20th anniversary with a documentary

HQ

The day after Avowed was revealed, June 12, Obsidian Entertainment turned 20 years old. It was founded on June 12 2003, and has spoiled us with mainly great RPGs ever since, like Neverwinter Nights 2, Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Pillars of Eternity, The Outer Worlds and most recently Pentiment.

To celebrate that it's been 20 years since "five game developers came together to build something new", the studio has now released episode one of a multi-part series that tells the story of a really interesting developer. Check it out below.