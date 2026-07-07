Obsession star Inde Navarette "would" be interested in appearing in a Marvel film

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There are perhaps fewer major rising stars in the world of film and television as that of Inde Navarette at the moment. The Obsession actress has become a global sensation overnight thanks to her role in the horror movie, with many now curious about where she will pop up next.

To this end, speaking with Nylon, Navarette was asked about whether she'd ever think about making a Marvel film, to which she replied "I would." This is by far confirmation Navarette has a Marvel role lined up, but the report does also claim she recently met with a couple of directors including Jake Schreier, who is known recently for directing Thunderbolts* and will also helm the Marvel Cinematic Universe's major live-action X-Men movie. So could Navarette perhaps join the mutant team?

Otherwise, she was also asked about whether or not she'd return to the horror genre, to which Navarette explained "I would love to." What she does hope remains the case is that Obsession doesn't get a sequel, as "I think the beautiful thing about it is that there is no sequel. I think it'd be cool if Curry did the anthology series that he was talking about, where each is a different wish. Then I could watch and not get scared by myself."

What would you like to see Navarette starring in down the line?