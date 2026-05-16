Obsession could be horror's next big surprise hit

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Curry Barker's new movie Obsession seems to have gotten off to a really strong start at the box office. According to reports the horror film has grossed 2.6 million dollars during its previews and early screenings, which is a clearly promising opening for a smaller genre film without the backing of a massive blockbuster.

The film is described as a supernatural horror story about a young man whose wish for his crush to love him actually comes true, with anything but romantic consequences. In other words, it sounds like a fairly classic "be careful what you wish for" premise, but with significantly darker and grittier edges than that type of story usually has.

Now it remains to be seen whether Obsession can sustain interest throughout the opening weekend, but so far it certainly looks like audiences are curious about yet another dark little horror surprise.

Are you planning on watching Obsession?