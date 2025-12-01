NTMR becomes The Finals 2025 champion with victory at the Grand Major

HQ

While it did only manage to squeeze into The Finals Grand Major playoffs with a last-minute elimination round victory, NTMR has proven to be the team to watch in the last batch of matches, as the squad was head and shoulders above the rest in the tournament that happened at DreamHack Stockholm over the weekend.

Stacked up against Team Secret, Spacestation Gaming, and Fnatic, NTMR scored five points in the playoffs, which was enough to cut the event short, as it notched up two points in both of the first two matches, before going scoreless in the third and then adding one last point in the fourth game, which was enough to see it reach the required victory tally of five points.

This result, aside from seeing the team dubbed world champions for 2025, has also seen the squad walking away with $37,500 in prize money and setting them up as the team to watch heading into the 2026 campaign.