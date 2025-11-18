Now You See Me 4 is already in the works

It might have been nine years between Now You See Me 2 and Now You See Me: Now You Don't, but it seems we won't have to wait as long for the fourth instalment in the magician heist movie franchise.

While speaking with EW about the ending of Now You See Me: Now You Don't, director Ruben Fleischer revealed he has the fourth film in the works. "We have a really, really fun adventure plan for them that we're still in the writing process on," he said. "But it will continue the theme of globetrotting magical adventures involving some heists and some performances, and continuing to tell the story of these eight great magicians."

It's said that Mark Ruffalo's character from prior entries in the series will be making a big return in the fourth movie, but otherwise plot details remain scarce. Right now, people are still flocking to see the third Now You See Me, which remains in theatres.