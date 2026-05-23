Now you can finally watch the classic Jackass series without that terrible YouTube quality

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In just over a month, it's premiere time for Jackass: Best and Last, in which the Jackass crew bids farewell to all their fans and celebrates with a few final rounds of madness, while also treating viewers to highlights from the archives to honor their long career. It all started with an MTV TV series that debuted in 2000 and went on to become a global phenomenon.

If you want to check out the three Jackass seasons but are tired of watching low-quality clips littered with ads on YouTube, there's now, fortunately, a great alternative. Via Threads, the official Jackass account has announced that the TV series has been restored and uploaded to Paramount+.

Unfortunately, the service isn't available in a number of countries (where many have SkyShowtime instead), and as of this writing, the TV series isn't available there, but hopefully it will be soon.

Feel free to share which Jackass stunt you think is the funniest of all time in the comments section.