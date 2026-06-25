Novak Djokovic fans are panicking because of withdrawal from exhibition days before Wimbledon

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The Wimbledon draw takes place this Friday for the Grand Slam that officially runs between Monday, June 29 and July 12. Jannik Sinner is expected to be favourite again if he overcomes the physical problems he showed in Roland Garros, Carlos Alcaraz won't be there due to his wrist injury, Alexander Zverev will be there after his first Grand Slam, followed by a diabetes scare.

And what about Novak Djokovic? The 39-year-old Serbian, who won Wimbledon seven times, is expected to be present, and he has been reducing his appearances (hasn't played since his third round defeat to Joao Fonseca on May 29 at the French Open), but his withdrawal from the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, an exhibition match he was expected to attend on Wednesday against Karen Khachanov has raised alarms between fans (Martin Damm Jr replaced him at the last minute).

The Serbian, now ranked eighth in the world, did not say a reason to miss the event, but was seen training today, Thursday, with Sinner, which should mean everything is all right and Djokovic simply didn't want to risk playing a match and missing training.

Some fans are panicking, but with the draw taking place on Friday, June 26, it won't be long before Djokovic's participation in the tournament is confirmed...