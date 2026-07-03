Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer record: 105 wins at Wimbledon

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Novak Djokovic has prevailed in a third round Wimbledon duel against Arthur Rinderknech, winning 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) into third round, and qualifying for round of 16. He admitted he was "quite stressed out" and there was more tension than usual, and both players fell to the ground in exhaustion aftwr the three hour match.

Doing so, Djokovic equalised Federerʼs record of more Wimbledon victories, 105. Djokovic won Wimbledon seven times during his career, joint-second in the all time ranking: Federer won the grass Grand Slam eight times.

The all time record, both men and women, of victories at Wimbledon, is held by Martina Navratilova, 120, winning it nine times between 1988 and 1990.

"To be able to make history in this sport is a huge honour and a huge privilege. Particularly here, it's always a been a dream childhood tournament of mine", Djokovic said. "I'm not thinking about whether it's going to be 105 or 106, but I'm just thinking about trying to win that match on a given day."

Elsewhere during Wimbledon third round, Jannik Sinner beat Jenson Brooksby in straight sets and Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Daniil Medvedev, while Rafa Jódar was stunned by Shintaro Mochizuki and Joao Fonseca was also defeated by Roman Safiullin, who will be Djokovic rival in the next round.