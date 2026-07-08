Novak Djokovic dances as he reaches semi-finals in a new Wimbledon classic

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Novak Djokovic has made it to Wimbledon semi-finals again, after an epic five-set, five-hour and 15 minutes match against Felix Auger-Aliassime, that ended 7-6(10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(10-4), the longest quarter-final in Wimbledon history.

Aged 39, Djokovic's body has showed some weaknesses in recent years, but not here, and even after the super tie-break he was fresh enough to do some dances to celebrate an outstanding victory, that will serve to face the World No. 1 again, Jannik Sinner, in the semi-final on Friday.

The Italian, aged 24, has defeated Djokovic every time since the Davis Cup finals in 2023, five victories since then... except for a crutial one, a five-set victory at the Australian Open semi-final earlier this year. Will Djokovic be able to repete the feat?

Including this year, Djokovic has now reached Wimbledon semi-finals a record 15 times since 2007, including every year since 2021, ahead of Federer's record of 13 Wimbledon semifinals. The Slovenian has won it seven times (after reaching the final 11 times), the last time in 2022.