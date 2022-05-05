No new 007 in sight: "A big decision"

HQ

It's almost a year now since Daniel Craig said goodbye to 007 and left behind a black hole of speculation. Who will now assume the mantle and how will the story actually continue? Lots of names have been floated in various channels for a long time and everything from Timothée Chalamet to Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy and Idris Elba have been suggested over the years. The latest candidate to sail up the list of potential heirs is Australian Jacob Elordi, best known from the HBO series Euphoria but so far we don't really know any more now than we did then and according to producer Barbara Broccoli in an interview in Variety, we'll have to keep waiting. There are big shoes to fill and a big decision. It's not going to be rushed through.

And given how highly Barbara Broccoli rates her now-retired agent, you can understand that it will be a lengthy process. She herself has referred to Daniel Craig with superlatives like "one of the greatest actors on the planet" and "an actor with incredible range who can do it all." and after his performance in Macbeth, which is currently running on Broadway, she even chimed in, calling him "the best actor ever."

Craig has moved on in his career and seems to be thriving, and Broccoli wants to feel that it's just right before we see a replacement. So when we will see a new 007 is very unclear and in the meantime, of course, speculation will continue.