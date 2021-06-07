Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
No More Heroes 1 and 2 are coming to PC on June 9

The pair will launch with a 10% discount.

Ahead of the release of No More Heroes 3, both previous titles in the series are coming to PC on June 9. Both titles will be available with a 10% discount at launch for a limited time period and you are able to add them to your Wishlist starting now.

This follows after we reported in December that No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle were rated by the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) for the platform. It also marks the first time that games in the series have appeared on a system outside of Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch and the Wii.

Do you think No More Heroes 3 will follow suit and arrive on PC?

