No Man's Sky gets its own Helldivers II-style event in The Swarm update

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No Man's Sky really is becoming the game of all games. It recently included a Pokémon-style battling arena for alien creatures, and now it's introducing a World of Warcraft raid/Helldivers II-style world-ending event in the form of The Swarm update.

The stakes have never been higher for Hello Games' expansive galaxy, as players will have to fight off hordes of Swarmers and take down the Hive of Glass in order to prevent further invasion. Despite its name, the Hive of Glass wont shatter easily, and players are going to have to work together to assemble the three Prismatic Core fragments, which can be used in the final assault on the Hive's station.

Over an eight-week Expedition, players will fight off the Swarmers invading planets, killing them to get more information on where they can find the three fragments. Outside of this major narrative event, players will also be able to get a new armour set from taking on Swarmers, and a new Flightpack too.