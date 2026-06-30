Nivalis is being renamed Nivalis Nights and is set for release on 29 September

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When it was first unveiled back in 2021, many of us thought that Nivalis, the life sim from Ion Lands (creators of Cloudpunk), wouldn't take too long to reach us, but since then it has been virtually silent, and many of us thought it might have fallen victim to the difficult circumstances currently facing the industry. Fortunately, this hasn't been the case, and Nivalis is now re-emerging as Nivalis Nights and confirms it is set for release on PC via Steam (it will also be available on the Epic Games Store, but at a later date) on 29 September.

"As an independent studio, developing this game has meant overcoming obstacles we'd never faced before, and we're enormously grateful to our community for their patience over the last five years," says Marko Dieckmann, creative director at ION LANDS. "Today we're delighted to finally be able to confirm our official release date, and we can't wait for players to immerse themselves in the game, meet Ava and discover the city's quirky charm."

Nivalis Nights puts you in the shoes of a noodle stall assistant in a dystopian city of neon and perpetual rainy nights, and you'll go from running a humble, inconspicuous business to building a powerful commercial empire whilst exploring the secrets of a city that never sleeps. But if you don't want to climb the corporate ladder, you can also simply wander the bustling streets and decorate your home, many floors above the clouds.

Check out the new trailer for Nivalis Nights and some new screenshots below.