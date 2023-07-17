Nintendo's deal with Microsoft includes all future Activision titles

HQ

Recently, it was revealed that Sony agreed to a 10-year deal with Microsoft to keep future Call of Duty releases on PlayStation consoles. We reported that this deal only extended to the shooter franchise, and that future Activision releases that aren't a part of it could skip PlayStation if they wished.

Nintendo's deal with Microsoft is quite different, and includes "a contractual right to obtain Activision content post-merger, including Call of Duty." This means that as well as bringing Call of Duty to the Switch, the developer will also give Nintendo other content it creates.

Sony could have had this deal, but only until 2027. As it stands now, it will have access to Call of Duty until 2034. Nintendo's deal, on the other hand, was always for a decade, and allows for more than just Call of Duty. Perhaps this is what Sony gets for standing up against the Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal in court.