Microsoft's initial deal for PlayStation was to keep "existing Activision console titles"

To get to buy Activision Blizzard and convince competition authorities worldwide that it would be beneficial for gamers, Microsoft tried their best to write deals with various companies to guarantee them to get Call of Duty and also other games in the future. Nintendo and Nvidia was two of them who signed this, but Sony refused to.

The PlayStation chief Jim Ryan even said during an EU hearing: "I don't want a new Call of Duty deal. I just want to block your merger.". As we reported earlier today, Sony has now signed the deal despite all this, which is probably a sign that they have accepted the fact that Microsoft will get to buy Activision Blizzard despite all Sony's attempts to block it.

But as noticed by The Verge editor Tom Warren, this is not the same deal Sony reportedly got last year. It seemed like it was more beneficial for PlayStation short term as it granted "all existing Activision console titles on Sony, including future versions in the Call of Duty franchise or any other current Activision franchise on Sony through December 31st, 2027".

Now this has changed to 2034 instead, but it only includes the Call of Duty series, which potentially means that new titles in franchises like Crash Bandicoot, Diablo, Spyro, StarCraft‎ or Tony Hawk could potentially skip PlayStation.

Would you have preferred all Activision titles up until 2027 or is it a better deal for Sony to guarantee Call of Duty for ten years?