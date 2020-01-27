Nintendo will no longer repair the Wii as of March this year

This year the Nintendo Wii turns 14, and up until now Nintendo has still been offering repairs for the console, although this is all about to change as of March, as they revealed on the Japanese support page.

The company says that it's difficult to find the parts for repair given the age of the console, and repairs will be closed as of March 31 this year as a result, leaving you with a few months left if you need to get your Wii repaired.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers, and we appreciate your understanding," Nintendo adds.

This is pretty understandable given the Wii U and Switch have both released since then, but it's perhaps the final nail in the coffin of the Wii after it was abandoned by most (except Just Dance 2020) long ago.

Thanks, Engadget.