Nintendo will broadcast a special Direct focused on The Super Mario Galaxy Movie this Wednesday

As we all know, the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and it will arrive next April 3, 2026. In the last Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed the title of the movie, and now it looks like we'll be getting a lot more details this week.

That's right, Nintendo has just confirmed on social media that a Nintendo Direct will be broadcast next Wednesday 12 November at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET, where the official trailer for the movie will be unveiled (and where we hope the recent leak of Yoshi's appearance will be confirmed once and for all).

We have no further details on the duration of this digital event, but the company has already informed that no game updates will be given, which means no 3D Mario reveal (something we're hoping to see in the coming months, in the context of the Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary). You can follow the live stream from this link to the official YouTube channel, but don't worry if you can't get online, because we'll bring you the information as it happens on Gamereactor.

Are you looking forward to the first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?