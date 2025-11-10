This is what Yoshi will look like in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

HQ

It's no big secret that Yoshi will appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie when it premieres on April 3. So far, however, we haven't gotten a glimpse of what he'll look like. Mario, Luigi, Peach, and perhaps most notably Donkey Kong underwent a major redesign for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, so speculation has been rife about Yoshi.

But now we can stop wondering. The American baking company Pillsbury has accidentally (we assume) posted a picture of cookie dough inspired by the movie, giving us a good look at the beloved dinosaur. As you can see in the Bluesky post below, the changes are fairly minor, but we note that he has a scale-like texture on his skin.

For anyone who still doubts that it's real, we can remind you that Old Spice also accidentally posted pictures of Yoshi a few months ago, but at the time many people thought it was fake. Now that Pillsbury has published a relatively high-resolution image on its website, which matches the one from Old Spice, we can assume that this is most likely what Yoshi will look like.

What do you think of movie Yoshi? Hopefully, we'll get to see him in action in the first trailer later this month.