Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Splatoon 3

Nintendo unveils the Mincemeat Metalworks map for Splatoon 3

The new map will be available in the upcoming threequel.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're around two months away from Splatoon 3 landing on the Nintendo Switch and with that being the case, we're hearing more and more about the anticipated threequel. The latest development comes in the form of a reveal of a new multiplayer stage, which just so happens to be called Mincemeat Metalworks.

As revealed in a tweet, we're told that this map takes place in a facility, which uses scrap metal to make more scrap metal. It's also said that there used to be a large sea near the facility, but that it evaporated, likely as a product of the heavy industry surrounding the area.

Splatoon 3 will land on Nintendo Switch on September 9.

Splatoon 3

Related texts



Loading next content