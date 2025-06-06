Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

There was a lot of support thrown around for Nintendo's Switch 2 Pro Controller after people first had their chance to use the device in April. Some, like our own David, said that it could be his favourite gaming controller to date, and when you consider the titans that it's matched up with - Xbox's regular and Elite Series, PlayStation's DualSense and Edge, third-party variants from Scuf, Razer, Nacon, and more - those are some fighting words. Now that the Switch 2 and the updated Pro Controller is here, where do we really stand on it?

For starters, many of the core design elements and philosophies that impressed Magnus in his initial thoughts of the Switch 2 console also translate to this controller. The sleek matte, almost graphite-like finish of the appearance matched up with a polarising plastic grey underneath the joysticks and across the device's top combine for a truly striking and stunning appearance. It's subtle but stylish, and frankly that's precisely all you could ask for from a gaming controller as sometimes design concepts can trend a little too far into the eccentric.

As for features, the idea of the "pro" element is about as basic as it gets on this device. Granted, this was the same case with the original Pro Controller, which was less "pro" than this one is. Now there are a couple of mappable rear buttons on the device on top of an audio jack where the pairing information used to be on the original model. There are a couple of other "pro" features that might impress an Xbox user, but for Switch fans familiar with Joy-Cons (or even PlayStation 5 owners for that matter), these aren't exactly unique draws. I'm referencing the HD Rumble 2 vibration system, which is basically a toned down version of the DualSense's haptic feedback, and also the motion controls that provide access to a handful of features that typically work better when using Joy-Cons. That might seem like an odd thing to say, but when do you ever really sit in a chair or on a sofa and wish that your traditional game controller would enable you to drive a vehicle in Mario Kart by moving and turning the device itself? It's a fun and unique mechanic, but not something most people prioritise on a classic controller solution.

So yes, the "pro" side of this device is perhaps a stretch in the grand scheme of things. Compared to other alternatives on the market, it's a fine but usually inferior option, but compared to wedging Joy-Cons in that little plastic contraption that comes with a console, it's a huge improvement and definitely the "pro" option.

Looking beyond this point, the build quality of this controller is top of the line. The device is firm and never betrays that it was made with fine materials. The main A, B, X, and Y buttons are snappy and responsive, the triggers delicate to the touch with a pleasing tapping sound to them, the bumpers are almost silent when activated, and the analogue sticks are buttery smooth and precise. The D-pad functions like a charm even if it is perhaps a tad lacking in the tactile nature of some alternative options, and the additional collection of buttons - including the new C button - are symmetrically placed and feel right at home on the chassis. The new mappable rear buttons also function as expected, but I do think that Nintendo perhaps missed a chance to offer more premium feeling 'wings' like on a DualSense Edge or an Elite Series controller, or even protruding buttons that feel more fitted to the position of one's fingers and hands, as is the case on a Scuf Instinct Pro. Maybe something like this would have pushed the Pro Controller just out of Nintendo's ideal production and sales price bracket, but I do also think this could have gone a long way in really elevating this controller design to the next stage.

The one area where Nintendo has truly pipped PlayStation and Xbox at least is in the battery life of this controller. There is a reported life of over 40 hours on this device, and while I (evidently) have yet to confirm that, after two days of avid use without charging in between, I can safely say I have no reason to doubt it at all. You could even make the argument that over 40 hours is overkill - and I'd somewhat agree - but after spending a few days prior to the Switch 2's arrival steadily growing more and more frustrated with my DualSense controller after it ran out of power after three hours of use, this feels not just like a breath of fresh air, but like I'm breathing air for the first time again.

When you combine this with great connectivity through a versatile USB-C port and some of the easiest and simplest pairing with a Switch 2 console that you could hope for, there are a lot of reasons to be impressed with this device. Considering it also sits at a price point (£74.99/€89.99) that is just above a typical controller price but still far below the other "pro" options, it's a good choice for fans looking for a more precise alternative to Joy-Cons when using the Switch 2 in its docked state.

Coming full circle, do I regard the Switch 2 Pro Controller as one of the best controllers I've ever used? It's a very good device, without question, but there are better alternatives. The reason this gadget will succeed is because, like Apple and its walled garden ecosystem of products and software, this device is one of the only regular controller "pro" options designed for specifically the Switch 2 at the moment, so for that reason it's almost in a league of its own. But for me, when compared to the rest of the options on the market, Xbox's versatile and timeless design philosophy still stands out as the best traditional controller money can buy, while Scuf still holds the title for the top true pro alternative for its replaceable nature, customisability, and its excellent array of proper pro elements.