Logitech G305 X Superlight

While mice can come in a variety of shapes and sizes, when you boil it down, all mice operate under the same parameters and have the same goals. Whether you like larger units with a plethora of buttons you can freely map or prefer small and lightweight options with the bare minimum of buttons, regardless of personal preference a gaming mouse fundamentally needs to be precise and feel comfortable in one's palm. If it can overcome these challenges, already a mouse is on its way to being a good and functional device, and that's the case for Logitech's G305 X Superlight.

What we have here is more of the latter area as referenced above. It's a 61 gram lightweight accessory that is rather small and nestles into your palm, being overwhelmed and suffocated by your hand, while it also only offers a handful of buttons too. Essentially, we're talking about a more streamlined gadget, the sort of tool FPS players no doubt flock toward, as beyond the left and right click, a scroll wheel, and a centre button for changing mouse profiles, we have two buttons on the left-hand-side of the mouse which can be bound as you see fit, for melee, crouching, whatever is ultimately your jam. This is a mouse made for quick reflexes and players who don't want fluff, a right-handed gadget that does have a few added tricks up its sleeve.

HQ

For one, the G305 X Superlight can operate both wirelessly and wired, with the former even having customisable options through a Lightspeed receiver that can offer an 8,000 Hz polling rate, which is frankly far more than most people would or could ever need. Adding to this is a nifty compartment on the underside of the mouse for safely storing the Lightspeed dongle, plus an integrated battery that claims it offers 130+ hours of battery on a single charge. We've never been so far away from a charging solution to need that kind of battery life, but offering it is a delight that shouldn't be swept under the rug.

On top of all of this is a Hero Sensor that can offer immensely precise control topping out at 44,000 DPI, which like the polling rate, is far more than most people will ever need. But hey, if you can offer it in a tight package and at a reasonable price, I'm all for it.

This is an ad:

Beyond this, there's a very minor dashing of RGB below the scroll wheel, which you can customise in the Logitech G Hub software, which continues to be an effortless and well put together application that's easy to navigate and gives users tons of options. The RGB is actually rather faint and I can't help but feel as though if it wasn't featured it wouldn't impact one's impression of this mouse, but some do enjoy having a splash of colour like this, so I won't object much about it either.

The build quality is solid and the plastic material the mouse is made out of is firm and resilient. It offers precisely what you need from a utility perspective, and there's good versatility in the wired/wireless element and customisation options too. Personally, I do like a little more mass in a mouse, so the 61g weight can leave me looking for a tad more, but it's not a huge nuisance in the same way that the actual size of the mouse leaves a bit to be desired. I don't class myself as having large hands, per se, but the compact and minute form of the G305 X Superlight often stands out as too small for me to use on a regular basis. My hands wrap around the mouse, gobbling up its body to the point where I often find myself dragging both my thumb and little finger across my mouse mat while moving the gadget. It's perhaps 20% too small for my hands, which again, I wouldn't class as large hands, meaning if you do regard yourself as having big mitts, you might want to look elsewhere.

Despite these criticisms, the G305 X Superlight ticks most boxes when it comes to being a functional and useful mouse. Would I like it to be a tad bigger to fit better? Sure. Would my interest in a little extra mass clash with the "Superlight" design philosophy? Without question. Beyond this, Logitech has cooked up a reliable and worthy mouse that should appease most users, and all for a fairly reasonable price tag of £69.99/€79.99.

This is an ad: