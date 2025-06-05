Here are our first impressions of Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

As you've probably seen elsewhere, Nintendo chose, in a relatively curious way, to drop an actual press strategy in connection with the launch of the Switch 2 console. It's curious because this particular console is, in all likelihood, set to be one of the biggest ever, and publicity from the world's press in the days leading up to the launch might have only served to further increase the already high level of excitement.

But here we are - we picked up our Switch 2 console yesterday, have been playing with it for a day and a half, and present here the very first critical impressions of the final console platform, which will be supplemented by a final verdict at a later date. In the same breath, I'm happy to present our review impressions of Mario Kart World and Welcome Tour, and below you'll find gameplay from the former, our Quick Look video and an unboxing of the final package.

First and foremost, and this is something that will resonate, the Switch 2 is a sublime piece of hardware, purely from a sober, physical perspective. The matte black materials with the subtle colour coding ooze quality, the dimensions of 116x272x13.99 millimetres make it feel staggeringly thin and light in the hands, especially considering its size, and the new magnetic grip in each Joy-Con 2 is far more intuitive and infinitely reliable. The slightly larger size overall also makes it far more comfortable to hold for those of us with slightly larger hands. Simply put, this console doesn't feel old, unambitious or cheap - it feels like a more mature, more grown-up and refined version of an existing idea.

And that's basically what it is. What's also striking when you pick up a Switch 2 for the first time is how much this feels like... well, a Switch. A Switch on steroids, or, as I said, just a Switch that's been taken back to the drawing board, with each individual aspect of use upgraded, streamlined and improved. Some fans may lament the loss of crazy innovation, but I'm not one of them. Nintendo's Switch idea works - at its core.

It's extremely difficult to say in the long term whether Switch 2 has enough horsepower out of the gate. I'm not too worried about WIFI 6, or the Bluetooth connection to various accessories, nor do the speakers produce anything other than crisp sound in handheld mode. The 256GB of UFS space isn't a problem either, as you can use microSD of up to 2TB. No, we're talking about Nvidia's SoC design and whether it provides enough overhead to hit the graphical and performance evolution that will make this feel like a 'Switch 2' - even in three years.

So far we've pretty much only got Mario Kart World, as taking older Switch games like Tears of the Kingdom and Scarlet/Violet and presenting them in better resolution at a more stable frame-rate can pretty much only be considered expected and the bare minimum. What I can say is that developer testimonies and Mario Kart World in 4K/60fps completely put my mind at ease about the Switch 2 power pack, and considering how much Nintendo and others managed to push the ancient Tegra chip in the original Switch, it seems like they've struck a good balance.

Speaking of resolution, I'm one of those who would have liked to see Nintendo use an OLED panel. It's not that this 1080p HDR10 panel isn't impressive, but by introducing Switch OLED a number of years ago, there's an expectation that should be reflected here since it's such a spec-focused upgrade. I also think it's a shame that there's a rather obvious screen edge on this 7.9" 1080p LCD. It's not insulting, but on a handheld it would have been advantageous to utilise all the physical space set aside for the screen as much as possible.

In terms of the user interface, I still think it's absolutely sublime. All navigation, all menus and every single piece of interface design walks the fine line between childlike playfulness and more refined function-orientated use. The little UI sounds are also back and remain an excellent touch. The extra horsepower makes using the eShop a little smoother, and all forms of interaction between you and the console are infinitely easier to understand. But GameChat is a slightly odd feature to say the least. The accompanying camera (which we'll review separately) isn't particularly good, and while the interface is quite responsive, it's neither particularly innovative nor particularly engaging. Yes, it's nice that the microphone is in the console itself so you don't need more equipment than necessary, but this feature is hidden behind a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, which is also a slightly odd decision as this is one of the most rudimentary features that a consumer can afford to directly expect to be included in the price of the console.

That said, it's a fairly minor issue, all consoles launch with gimmicks, and having responsive, good voice chat is nice, as online infrastructure hasn't always been Nintendo's strength. GameChat works fine, but that's about all I can say about it.

However, I have nothing but good things to say about the other key gimmick, Mouse Mode, which is established the moment one of the two Joy-Con 2 controllers is placed with the LED strip facing down. No, it's not the most ergonomic way to hold it, but I was surprised at how intuitive and precise the control is, to say the least. And to be honest, this is a far more organic implementation of a challenge that has plagued console manufacturers since the beginning of time. Could we be seeing a sea of RTS games flocking to Switch 2? Based on my impressions, it's very possible, and if nothing else, this is a far more responsive way to offer this input form than, say, Valve's haptic plates on Steam Deck.

Battery life is slightly worse than the OLED model, it's not great either, but overall this is just a rock solid upgrade that heralds a renewed focus on the very aspects of the Nintendo ecosystem that so many consumers around the world love. It's more of the same, and it's even a step backwards in some respects. But at the same time, this is an exciting new day for those who fundamentally like the Switch concept, and I certainly belong to that group. We anxiously await how developers, big and small, react to the horsepower numbers, and how elements like DLSS and Ray-Tracing affect the resource budget each studio has, but for now it is certain that Nintendo has been thoughtful in the way they have put this console together.