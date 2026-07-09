Nintendo launches a Yoshi and the Mysterious Book demo

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If you've been wanting to try out Yoshi and the Mysterious Book to see if this somewhat quirky adventure might be up your alley, head straight to the eShop, where Nintendo has just released a playable demo. As you'd expect, you'll also be able to keep your save file if you later decide to go ahead and buy the title.

We mostly enjoyed Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and in our review you can read, among other things:

"Yoshi's moves are largely the same as in other games featuring the little green dinosaur; he can eat items that give him a supply of dino eggs to throw, he can jump and glide over long distances with his familiar "Flutter Jump", and he can stomp hard on the ground to smash crates and other objects. As a new feature, however, he can also pick up objects or various animals and carry them on his back - and in doing so, he can make use of these animals' abilities, which is the central mechanic of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book."