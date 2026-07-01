Nintendo has released a surprise, free update for Mario Kart World featuring two new survival routes, and there will be more free content in the future

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Today we woke up to a nice little surprise in the world of video games, for a change. Nintendo has unexpectedly announced update 1.7.0 for Mario Kart World, and as well as adding a host of bug fixes and minor tweaks to the overall experience, they've also balanced the game, made some small changes to the circuit layouts... and added two new tracks for Survival Mode.

These two new routes pass through familiar locations, but in a completely new order, and will be unlocked as soon as you complete a Survival Rally.



Drill Rally: From Wario's Shipyard to Bowser's Castle.



Boomerang Rally: From Salty Town to the Chupopo Coaster.



As well as these two new routes, Nintendo has announced that at least six more will be added in future updates, all of them completely free of charge. And as if that weren't enough, Photo Mode now includes the option to add stickers to your images. You can find more information about these additions via this link, and here are the full patch notes for version 1.7.0 of Mario Kart World.

What do you think? Ready to learn some new tracks in Mario Kart World?