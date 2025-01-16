Ninjas in Pyjamas unveils overhauled Counter-Strike 2 team

HQ

The Swedish Ninjas in Pyjamas is ready for a big year of competitive Counter-Strike 2. Following a middling 2024, the team is looking to improve in 2025 and doing so by introducing and debuting a completely overhauled squad.

The organisation has decided to bench Gareth "MisteM" Ries and then sign both Rafael "arrozdoce" Wing and Michel "ewjerkz" Magalhães. Adding to this is the acquisition of Rasmus "sjuush" Beck from Team Falcons, and the acquisition of Marco "Snappi" Pfeiffer from Heroic. Linda "Lindac" Rahko has also been brought on as the team's new manager, and Audric "JACKZ" Jug is taking over the duties of a stand-in.

As for how all of these changes will affect NIP's performance, we'll just have to stay tuned as the team is currently competing in the CCT Season 2 European Series that runs until the end of the week.