Ninjas in Pyjamas makes massive changes to its Counter-Strike

The Swedish esports team Ninjas in Pyjamas is in the process of continuing to iterate on its Counter-Strike 2 team in an effort of returning to the competitive mountaintop. As part of this, the team has now made a few changes, dropping and benching a couple of players, and then promoting a couple of others from its academy team.

Specifically, Alejandro "alex" Masanet has been benched and Fredrik "slap" Junbrant has been dropped, while both Gareth "MisteM" Ries and Daniel "sprayxd" Kogan have received a call up from the academy roster.

As per why this change has come about, NIP adds, "These changes reflect our belief in the strength of the NIP Academy project and how it can support the main team in a big way. It's a process, always has been, and we're all keen to see what we can achieve in the coming months of relentless practice and grind. Thank you for your continued support — we couldn't do this without you."

