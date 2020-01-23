Cookies

Pokémon Go

Niantic reveals a plethora of live events

Players of Pokémon Go, Ingress, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite can assemble for various events.

Niantic have revealed a whole load of good news for fans of their AR games, as several live events are happening worldwide to bring the communities together, building upon the success of events like Dortmund and Chicago.

"Over the last 7 years, live, real-world events have been central to Niantic's goal in leveraging technology to create interactive experiences that foster exploration and discovery, active and healthy lifestyles and lasting friendships," said Michael Steranka, Senior Manager, Live Events at Niantic.

"Niantic's large-scale real-world events have had a true and clear positive economic impact on tourism, bringing people from around the world together for a weekend of adventure. We were incredibly impressed by the number and quality of entries in the #NianticLive2020 program and, as a result, are excited to announce the addition of Liverpool, Philadelphia, and St. Louis to our live events schedule in 2020."

In 2020 we can expect many more events for Pokémon Go as well, including:

Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taichung - February 6-9
Pokémon GO Safari Zone St. Louis - March 27-29
Pokémon GO Safari Zone Liverpool - April 17-19
Pokémon GO Safari Zone Philadelphia - May 8-10

More information on tickets will be revealed soon, but for more news on events, head this way.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players have their own events to look forward to as well, including the Fan Festival later this year, although more details on that will be revealed at a later date.

Last but not least we have Ingress, which has a new live event structure for the first half of the year, including:

Perpetua Hexathlon - February 29

Asia-Pacific Region: Christchurch, New Zealand; Adelaide, Australia; Naha, Okinawa, Japan; Bengalaru, India; Chiang Mai, Thailand

Europe: Porto, Portugal; Milan, Italy; Lille, France; Bratislava, Slovakia; Ruse, Bulgaria

Americas: San Antonio, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Miami, Florida; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Tijuana, Mexico

Lexicon Hexathlon - April 25

Asia-Pacific Region: Colombo, Sri Lanka; Taichung City, Taiwan; Bogor, Indonesia; Baguio City, Philippines; Songpa District, Seoul, Korea

Europe: Moscow, Russia; Edinburgh, Scotland; Pilsen, Czechia; Budapest, Hungary; Valencia, Spain

Americas: San Francisco, California; Washington, D.C.; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Victoria, BC, Canada; Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil

Requiem Anomaly Munich - May 9

For more on Ingress events, head to the official page.

Will you attend any of these events?

Pokémon Go

