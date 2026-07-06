Neymar Jr. hints at retirement from Brazil national team: "I tried, now it's over"

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Neymar Jr. has seemingly confirmed his retirement from international football, after Brazil got eliminated from World Cup by Norway. The striker would be 38 by the time the next World Cup takes place in 2030, but he hardly even made it to this one, having spent his last seasons hampered by injuries and a sporting decline that took him back to his original club, Santos, narrowly avoiding relegation the last season.

Speaking to GeTV after the match, Neymar simply said: "I tried, I tried. I started here and I'm finishing here. Now it's over".

He is referring to the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where he made his debut with the Canarinha in a friendly in 2010 against United States. Neymar has made 130 appearances with Brazil since then, scoring 80 goals, but his only major titles with his country were the Confederations Cup in 2013 and gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games. When Brazil won Copa América in 2019, their last major trophy, Neymar was not in the team because of injury.

Neymar has played in four World Cups, but Brazil got disappointing results. They did reach semi-finals in 2014, but Brazil suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany. Since then, quarter-finals in 2018 and 2022 and now round of 16.