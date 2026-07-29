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Neymar Jr. has confirmed he will not return to the Brazil national team. He already said it after Brazil got eliminated in round of 16 by Norway in World Cup, saying "I started here and I am finishing here", referring to the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where he made his debut with his national team in a friendly in 2010 against United States.

In case there were any doubts, Neymar doubled down on his retirement from World Cup when asked about it after his club, Santos, beat Universidad Central 4-2. "My time with the national team is over" Neymar stated when questioned about his future following Santos' 4-2 victory over Universidad Central. "I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood, my life, I always fought for the yellow jersey, but now I don't want to anymore."

When Neymar scored the penalty in the tenth minute of the added time of the second half in the match against Norway, he became only the second Brazil player to score at four different World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026) after Pelé. However, Brazil has not managed to win World Cup since 2002, and the last time Brazil won Copa América, in 2019, Neymar was not on the team, injured.