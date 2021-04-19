Next Apex Legends character shown off in animated trailer featuring Titanfall mechs

You're watching Advertisements

Update: The Apex Legends website has since revealed a few new features about the upcoming season.

First of all, it will be named Legacy, and will not be regarded as season nine, or Legacy season. Secondly, alongside the addition of Valkyrie, the game will be receiving a new version of the Olympus map that is "strangling the city with roots and natural growths". Third of all, there will also be a new weapon arriving called the Bocek Bow that is capable of dealing plenty of high damage across medium distances, but you will need to make each shot count.

The Stories from the Outlands video did also mention that new season is coming on May 4, so be sure to keep an eye out for when it lands.

Respawn has unveiled the latest Stories from the Outlands video set in its Apex Legends universe, and it has detailed not only the next character coming to the game, but it has shown off a look at the highly anticipated and frequently teased Titanfall incorporation into the Apex world.

The video is focussed on the next Legend coming to the game, a character called Valkyrie, whose father was actually Viper, one of the antagonists from Titanfall 2. While the video does show off a lot of mech-related action, there is no word as to how this will affect the world of Apex Legends. But, if we had to guess, we probably still won't be seeing mechs in the battle royale, as that would drastically alter how the game is played.

Either way, be sure to check out the latest Stories from the Outlands below.