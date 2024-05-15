Nexon says The Finals is underperforming

HQ

Swedish free-to-play shooter The Finals got off to a fantastic start last year, with millions of eager players jumping into Embark Studios' wild mix of Battlefield: Bad Company and Mirror's Edge. But in the end, the player count has been a little disappointing, and publisher Nexon has now informed its shareholders via its quarterly report that the game is simply underperformed.

"The launch of Season 2 in March created a short-lived increase in player metrics but delivered lower-than-expected retention and revenue. The Embark team is working with our Korea-based Live Operations team to understand and address the key issues."

Here at Gamereactor, we really liked The Finals and of course hope that it gets better quickly.