Larian Studios is working on two new projects

Most of us were quite despondent when it was revealed that Larian was ditching the Forgotten Realms entirely in its future projects. There had been hopes for an expansion, or sequel to Baldur's Gate III, but Larian had other plans.

Now, in the community post outlining what's coming in Patch 7, Larian Studios also revealed what's next. "As an independent studio since 1996, we value the freedom to follow our creativity wherever it leads. In this case, after six years in the Forgotten Realms and much discussion and rumination, we've decided to seize this opportunity to develop our own IPs," reads the post. "We're currently working on two new projects and we couldn't be more excited about what the future has in store."

There's still going to be new stuff coming for Baldur's Gate III, and we're not going to hear much about these projects for some time, but it's still good to know how excited the studio seems by this endeavour. Swen Vincke shared his thoughts on the projects at the bottom of the post:

"I don't know if we're going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual and gameplay plans, I think what we're working on now will be our best work ever. I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it's actually all working. Yes, it's hype but it's hype because it really looks and feels good."

What do you think Larian is working on next?