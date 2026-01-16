New World is being taken offline for good in January 2027

HQ

When Amazon Game Studios announced that development of New World: Aeternum was coming to close, with no further support planned for the project, many started to wonder just how long it would be before the MMORPG shut down for good. No date was provided at that time, but this has now changed.

The good news is that you still have over a year to enjoy the MMORPG, as it won't be shutting down until the end of January. The bad news is we know that New World: Aeternum will not be seeing February 2027, as the closure date is set for January 31, 2027.

As the game relies on the support of active servers, this will mean that New World: Aeternum will not be accessible to any players whatsoever when it shuts down next year. With the finality in mind, in-game currency will no longer be purchasable from July 20, 2026, and beware about buying any before then as no refunds are being issued!

As part of this development, the game has also been delisted and is no longer available for purchase, but if you already own the game, you can still download and play it for the next 12 months. And while there will be no fresh content, bonus weeks and world bosses will continue to be made available until the servers close for good, plus the Nighthaven season will now run until the last day.

Amazon Game Studios signs off with: "We want to thank the players for your dedication and passion. We are grateful for the time spent crafting the world of Aeternum with you. Together we built something special. While we are saddened to say goodbye, we're honored that we were able to share so much with the community.

"It has been our pleasure to work on New World: Aeternum and evolve this unforgettable adventure with you all. We look forward to one more year together, and giving this fantastic adventure a sendoff worthy of a legendary hero. From the bottom of all our hearts, thank you for sharing this world with us."