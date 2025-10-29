New World is shutting down, signifying first effects of Amazon layoffs

HQ

When it became clear that Amazon was laying off tens of thousands of employees from around the world, including in its video game division, many asked the question as to how and which games would be affected. We now seemingly have an answer to some degree.

A day after the major layoff news, Amazon Game Studios has released a statement that confirms New World and its pseudo reboot/console launch New World: Aeternum are being shut down with no further new content being added to the game going forward. The title will remain accessible and playable throughout the entirety of 2026, but new additions are being halted meaning what you see in-game today is what you are getting permanently.

As explained in the statement: "After four years of steady content updates and a major new console release, we've reached a point where it is no longer sustainable to continue supporting the game with new content updates.

"The recently launched Season 10 and Nighthaven update will serve as the final content release for New World on PC and consoles. It is only after much consideration that we've reached this decision."

In light of this decision, the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion is being made free for all PC players and New World: Aeternum will remain downloadable for PlayStation Plus members too.

The exact date when the game will be taken offline has not been mentioned, but in the FAQ, it is said that whenever that time arrives, players will be given a six-month warning period ahead of time. Likewise, you can still purchase the title and in-game currency but it's probably for the best not to do so since the game will soon be shut down. Lastly, it's added that while there will be world bosses, bonus weeks, and some seasonal events, we shouldn't expect to see anymore holiday events.

Amazon Game Studios signs off with: "Players of Aeternum: Your dedication and enthusiasm have made this New World adventure an unforgettable journey. We're deeply grateful for every moment you've spent helping build this extraordinary world alongside us. It has been an honor to share Aeternum with you, thank you for helping make this game something truly special."