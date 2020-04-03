New video illustrates origin story of Apex Legends' Bloodhound

A fancy short film for Apex Legends was released last night, in which fans can take a look at the hard childhood of the legend Bloodhound (and learn why he wears a mask all the time). Developer Respawn Entertainment prepared the cel-Shading-stylised video as an introduction for another in-game event that will kick off in the Battle Royale shooter as early as next week.

Between April 7 and April 21 "The Old Ways" will happen, and with it comes some interesting changes. For example, EA informs us that the duo matchmaking (for two-player teams) and the original Kings Canyon map will be made available permanently in their game.

Furthermore, players can expect a little PvE surprise on the current map World's Edge. In the northwest corner (around Skyhook we assume) a horde of Prowlers (originally Titanfall monsters) have wreaked havoc and now they are hoarding some treasures that brave legends can grab if they survive the assault. If several legends come up with the same idea, it should result in wonderful chaos.

Battle Royale fans will also get an additional form of daily challenges during the event period. While playing they can fill out a price card according to their achievements in the matches and obtain special skins and emotes.