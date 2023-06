HQ

During Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase, we got to see a new trailer and a bit more of the sequel to the popular city builder Cities: Skylines. This time you will be able to build much larger cities, there are also improvements to various systems.

You can see the trailer below. You will be able to play Cities: Skylines II on PC, Xbox Series X/S and Playstation 5 on October 24, 2023.