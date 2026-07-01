New study suggests giraffes can solve simple math problems

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It now appears that giraffes may be significantly more intelligent than previously thought, as researchers from Barcelona have discovered in a new study that demonstrates the animals' ability to solve simple tasks and problems.

In the experiment, four giraffes at the Barcelona Zoo were first shown two different quantities of carrots before the containers were covered. More carrots were then added to one of the hidden containers, and the giraffes had to determine which one now contained the most food without being able to see the final result.

The animals chose correctly more often than chance would explain, suggesting that they actually perceived the difference in quantity. However, they were unable to solve similar tasks that required "subtraction," which also suggests that their mental abilities have clear limitations.