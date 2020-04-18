New SpongeBob SquarePants game gets June release date

SpongeBob SquarePants' pilot aired over 21 years ago now. It's a household cartoon for millions and on June 23 of this year, fans' love for the franchise will be reinstated with the release of the latest game in the franchise, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated! which is a direct remaster of their 2003 title SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom!.

Published by THQ, the game received mixed reviews from critics, but was widely adored by fans of the show - it's since ranked among the Greatest Hits on GameCube, Xbox and Playstation 2, with nearly a million copies being sold on the latter platform. The remake, however, will be developed by Purple Lamp Studios and published by THQ Nordic.

The release comes after the creator of the show - Stephen Hillenburg - passed away in 2018. It'll be a timely ode to the man who captured the hearts and imaginations of so many, and fans can pre-order both the digital and boxed version of the game from April 21.

Source: Gematsu