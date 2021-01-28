Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Ascent

New screenshot from the sci-fi RPG The Ascent

Still no word on an official release date, however.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

One of the first games ever shown for Xbox Series X was the Swedish developer Neon Giant's sci-fi RPG The Ascent, which was revealed in May 2020. It was originally intended to be released alongside the console in November, but the ongoing pandemic had other plans, and the last official word was that it is coming early this year.

While we still hasn't got anything new to report, the official Twitter account for the game just shared a new screenshot that gives us a look of the world you'll get to explore for yourself or with up to three friends in co-op (both online and offline). Take a look below. Hopefully we'll get more information in a not too distant future if The Ascent really is coming early 2021.

The Ascent

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy