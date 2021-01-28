New screenshot from the sci-fi RPG The Ascent

You're watching Advertisements

One of the first games ever shown for Xbox Series X was the Swedish developer Neon Giant's sci-fi RPG The Ascent, which was revealed in May 2020. It was originally intended to be released alongside the console in November, but the ongoing pandemic had other plans, and the last official word was that it is coming early this year.

While we still hasn't got anything new to report, the official Twitter account for the game just shared a new screenshot that gives us a look of the world you'll get to explore for yourself or with up to three friends in co-op (both online and offline). Take a look below. Hopefully we'll get more information in a not too distant future if The Ascent really is coming early 2021.